Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Acquires C$16,505.00 in Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Crothers purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,505.00.
Keyera Stock Performance
TSE:KEY opened at C$33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$27.98 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
