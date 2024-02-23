Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Acquires C$16,505.00 in Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Crothers purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,505.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$27.98 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.