Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 146,945 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KRP shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

