Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

