Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.81. 105,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,432. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

