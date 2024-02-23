Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kirkland's Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.58 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

