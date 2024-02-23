Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kirkland’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.58 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.28.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
