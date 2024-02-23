Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Klaviyo Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $28.96 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

