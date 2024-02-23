Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $829,600.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 123,978 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

