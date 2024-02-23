LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,722,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 956,685 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 196.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 151,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.