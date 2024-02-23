Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) vs. Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Financial Survey

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Morphic and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Legend Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82

Morphic currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $82.41, indicating a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Morphic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morphic is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Morphic and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic N/A -24.37% -23.58% Legend Biotech -207.24% -40.03% -26.29%

Risk & Volatility

Morphic has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morphic and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $70.81 million 25.18 -$59.04 million ($3.19) -11.24 Legend Biotech $117.00 million 95.90 -$446.35 million N/A N/A

Morphic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Morphic beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

