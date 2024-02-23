Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

