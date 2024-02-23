Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

