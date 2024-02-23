Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.62.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
