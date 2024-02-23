Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 136894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 51,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.