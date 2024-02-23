Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 354,080 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

