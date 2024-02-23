Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 59,080.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

LECO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

