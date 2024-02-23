Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.78

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $40.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,674,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,664,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00666258 USD and is down -13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

