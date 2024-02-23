Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.78

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $40.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,674,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,664,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00666258 USD and is down -13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.