Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LYV stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,486 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.