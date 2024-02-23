Loop Capital Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Hold

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PANW opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.