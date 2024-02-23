LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 74.5% during the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

