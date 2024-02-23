LPL Financial LLC Buys 16,371 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $80,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $657.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

