LPL Financial LLC Has $86.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $86,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

