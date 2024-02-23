Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $81,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $458.64. The company had a trading volume of 188,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,128. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

