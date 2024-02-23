Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 15,724 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.