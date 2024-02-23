Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 15,724 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
