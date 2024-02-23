M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

NYSE:MHO opened at $119.71 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.