Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.00. 2,062,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

