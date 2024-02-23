Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $371.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08. The company has a market cap of $370.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $374.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

