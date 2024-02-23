Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

