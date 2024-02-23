Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $248.29 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

