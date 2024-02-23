Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

