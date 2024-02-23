Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624,478 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $42,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 426,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,033. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

