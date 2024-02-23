Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $109,099,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.34. The company had a trading volume of 246,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,610. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

