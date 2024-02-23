Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.89.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.