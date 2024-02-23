Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $6.95. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5,625,671 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 57.7 %

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

