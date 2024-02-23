Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

