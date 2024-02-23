Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

