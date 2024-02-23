Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $290.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $290.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

