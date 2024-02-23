Mariner LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 84.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 342,191 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 37.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,447,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after buying an additional 281,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

