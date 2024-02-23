Mariner LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.