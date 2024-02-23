Mariner LLC Has $16.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,600,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

OMFS stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.