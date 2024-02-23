Mariner LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

