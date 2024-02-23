Mariner LLC Has $18.08 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
