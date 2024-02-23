Mariner LLC Has $18.31 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $24,230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

