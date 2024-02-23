Mariner LLC Has $19.67 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 72,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 316,664 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 139.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,183,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,892 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1,223.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OKE opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

