Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

