Mariner LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

