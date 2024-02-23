Mariner LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

