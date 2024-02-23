Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,091,000.

IYR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

