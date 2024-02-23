Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff Sells 625 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.17 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

