Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,976 shares of company stock worth $23,705,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

