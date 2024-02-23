Marriott International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of 295% compared to the typical volume of 5,352 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. The company had a trading volume of 426,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,976 shares of company stock valued at $23,705,222 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

