Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $204.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

