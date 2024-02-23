Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $68.04. 3,048,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

